NBC Sports’ GolfPass Marks Fifth Year With Double-Digit Sub Growth

NBC Sports Next’s GolfPass , co-founded by golfer Rory McIlroy marked its fifth anniversary with its fifth straight year of double-digit subscriber growth.

GolfPass also topped 100 million minutes streamed.

“As excited as we are about the growth we’ve achieved so far, we’re equally proud about the positive impact GolfPass has had on golfers around the world, who are eager to share their stories about this one-of-a-kind membership program,” said Amanda Norvell, senior VP, DTC Services & Portfolio Marketing, NBC Sports Next.

“They are playing more golf with the great benefits a membership provides, they’re getting better through top-notch video instruction, and sharing their love of the game through quality time spent with family and friends on the golf course,” Norvell said.

Recreational golf’s popularity is at an all-time high with 45 million participate in 2023 according to the National Golf Foundation.

GolfPass helps golfers by providing instructional and entertainment content, course ratings and reviews and discounts on rounds of golf and equipment.

The number of minutes of GolfPass video streamed has increased more than 100 times since launch, totaling nearly 100 million minutes – or more than 69,000 days of binging – streamed across all platforms carrying GolfPass programming.

Roku added GolfPass to its platform in January and NBC Sports Next says to more distribution platform are teed up to be added in the near future.