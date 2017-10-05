NBC Sports Chicago Names Cross VP of Content

NBC Sports Chicago said it promoted Kevin Cross to VP of content, a new post at the regional sports network.

Cross, who had been senior director of news and original content, will be responsible for NBC Sports Chicago’s growing portfolio of multi-platform content, including live events, programming, digital media news and original content.



Related: NBC Sports Puts Brand on Regional Sports Networks

NBC Sports Chicago also named Jessica Felten director of marketing.

“Both Kevin and Jessica have been major contributors and integral assets to the growth of NBC Sports Chicago,” said Bill Bridgen, president of group leaders, NBC Sports Regional Networks. “Their experience, leadership, and forward-thinking mindset will be critical factors in our multi-platform efforts moving forward.”

Felten had been marketing manager at NBC Sports Chicago for the past four years. Before that she was with Crate & Barrel.