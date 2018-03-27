NBC Sports Chicago Appoints Allardyce Multi-Platform Director

NBC Sports Chicago said it named Michael Allardyce as multi-platform director, a new post, effective immediately.

Allardyce, who had been senior director of editorial operations at Time Inc.’s FanSided unit, will be responsible for leading and planning the channel’s content initiative across the digital, social and podcasting platforms.

Reporting to Kevin Cross, VP of content for NBC Sports Chicago, Allardyce will also help lead the network’s long-range strategic content planning as the sports media landscape evolves.

“We share and express the same passion our fans have for our teams, our athletes, and the issues that matter most to them each and every day,” said Cross. “With his experience and deep knowledge on how to effectively connect with fans, Michael will bring a fresh, new approach to our multi-platform efforts moving forward.”