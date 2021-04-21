NBC Sports Chicago Airing ‘BetCast’ Version of Bulls Game

NBC Sports Chicago on Thursday will present a special alternative feed of the NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets that will feature enhanced sports betting data, analysis and commentary.

The BetCast telecast, sponsored by sports book PointsBet, comes as programmers look for ways to capitalize as legalized gambling is approved on a state-by-state basis.

The Chicago BetCast--appearing on NBC Sports Chicago Plus--will have on screen graphics about point spreads, over/unders, money lines and player propositions. Information from NBC Sports Edge will also be provided to track team and player performance and trends.

NBC Sports Chicago host David Kaplan, former NBA player Kendall Gill and PointsBet senior editor Teddy Greenstein will provide commentary during the game.

The traditional game feed, with announcers Adam Amin and Stacy King, will appear on NBC Sports Chicago.

In February, NBC Sports and PointsBet presented an NBC Sports Edge BetCast covering the PGA Tour’s Waste Management Phoenix Open. NBC Sports Washington has produced predictive-game telecasts covering the NBA Washington Wizards and NBC Sports Philadelphia has been doing BetCast versions of 76ers games this month on a regular basis.

Last week, ESPN ran an alternative Daily Wager version of an NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the 76ers.