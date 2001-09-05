NBC spins off NBC Connect unit

NBC has spun its NBC Connect cross platform sales and marketing unit into a separate division that will be headed Jay Linden.

Linden, who as senior vice president of the unit had reported to NBC Sales president Keith Turner, has been promoted to executive vice president of the division and will now report directly to Randy Falco, president, NBC Television Network.

NBC Connect has recently signed agreements with Paramount Studios, K-Mart, Nestle Carnation and Target. "The launch of a dedicated NBC Connect division reinforces NBC's commitment to bringing our clients innovative, strategic and creative ways to strengthen their brands and promote their products," said Falco. - Steve McClellan