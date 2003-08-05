NBC, Sony return to NATPE floor
NBC Enterprises and Sony Pictures Television are both returning to the show
floor when the National Association of Television Programming Executives holds its annual convention in Las Vegas this January.
"[We] worked with NBC Enterprises and Sony Pictures Television to find
creative ways to increase the value proposition of the floor," NATPE president and CEO Rick
Feldman said.
For the past two years, all of the major syndicators had abandoned the show
floor in favor of hotel suites, but Feldman hopes NBC and Sony will lead the
other syndicators back to the floor.
"As a former buyer, it is my firm belief that the exhibition floor is a much
more conducive arena in which to participate at NATPE than in hotel suites, and
we are taking every measure within our power to make our 2004 floor at the Sands
the best exhibition option for all distributors," he added.
After NATPE 2003 in New Orleans, both Sony and NBC indicated strong interest
in returning to the show floor.
This season, NATPE will be held at the Venetian Hotel and Sands Expo Center
in Las Vegas Jan. 18-20.
