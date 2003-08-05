NBC, Sony return to NATPE floor

NBC Enterprises and Sony Pictures Television are both returning to the show

floor when the National Association of Television Programming Executives holds its annual convention in Las Vegas this January.

"[We] worked with NBC Enterprises and Sony Pictures Television to find

creative ways to increase the value proposition of the floor," NATPE president and CEO Rick

Feldman said.

For the past two years, all of the major syndicators had abandoned the show

floor in favor of hotel suites, but Feldman hopes NBC and Sony will lead the

other syndicators back to the floor.

"As a former buyer, it is my firm belief that the exhibition floor is a much

more conducive arena in which to participate at NATPE than in hotel suites, and

we are taking every measure within our power to make our 2004 floor at the Sands

the best exhibition option for all distributors," he added.

After NATPE 2003 in New Orleans, both Sony and NBC indicated strong interest

in returning to the show floor.

This season, NATPE will be held at the Venetian Hotel and Sands Expo Center

in Las Vegas Jan. 18-20.