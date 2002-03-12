NBC snags most SAGs

NBC was the big winner among TV networks Sunday night when the Screen Actors

Guild gave out its statues for the best performances of 2001.

Actors in NBC shows took home five: The West Wing's Martin Sheen and

Allison Janney won for individual performances and the entire cast for ensemble

drama, and Will & Grace stars Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally for

comedy performances.

ABC won the miniseries/TV-movie category, with Ben Kingsley getting best

actor for Anne Frank and Judy Davis for Life with Judy Garland: Me and

My Shadow.

The cast of Home Box Office's Sex and the City won for ensemble

comedy, and former SAG president Ed Asner won the '38th Annual Life Achievement

Award.'