NBC Slots Two-Hour Commercial Free ‘Aquarius’ Debut

NBC is bringing back season two of period cop drama Aquarius with a two-hour, commercial free premiere June 16. The show debuts 9-11 p.m. then shifts to 10 p.m. the week after.

David Duchovny plays an LAPD detective on the hunt for killer Charles Manson.

The only stoppage in the two-hour telecast will be a 55-second local news break during the show’s second hour. That will please the NBC affiliates, especially those who were miffed a year ago when NBC released all 13 episodes of Aquarius for streaming on its premiere date, an unprecedented move for a broadcast network.

NBC said the surge of online viewers created demand for a second season. Linear ratings for Aquarius were underwhelming, with NBC moving the Thursday show to Saturdays last summer.

John McNamara is executive producer alongside Duchovny, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Melanie Greene.

Aquarius is a production of Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios.

