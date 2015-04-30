NBC to Experiment With Binge-Viewing Model for 'Aquarius'

NBC becomes the first broadcast network to embrace binge-viewing.

The network will release the entire first season of its upcoming drama Aquarius following its two-hour premiere on NBC May 28. All 13-episodes will be made available for a four-week period on NBC.com, the NBC app and all other video-on-demand services. Episodes will continue air on a weekly schedule on NBC.

“With Aquarius we have the opportunity to push some new boundaries to give our audience something no broadcast network has done before," said NBC entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt. "We are fully aware how audiences want to consume multiple episodes of new television series faster and at their own discretion, and we’re excited to offer our viewers this same experience since all 13 episodes of this unique show have been produced and are ready to be seen."

NBC said the linear broadcast will mirror the commercial load on VOD platforms, meaning limited commercial interruption. Spots for Aquarius were only available to handful of advertising partners.

David Duchovny stars in the 1960s-set drama that centers on Charles Manson and his followers. Aquarius is from Tomorrow Studios, the recently-launched joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios.