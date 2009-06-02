NBC Slots Jay Leno’s Primetime Return

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno will make his return to NBC Monday, September 14, the network says.

The announcement comes just one day after Conan O’Brien hosted his first installment of The Tonight Show, which had been Leno’s home for 17 years.

NBC promised O’Brien the Tonight Show as part of his contract five years ago. Last December, in an effort to keep Leno in the fold, NBC offered him the 10 p.m. Monday through Friday timeslot.

Even toward the end of his hosting duties, Leno remained the most-watched of the late night hosts.