NBC Slates First Sci-Fi Shows

On Halloween eve, Sci Fi Channel is getting a special treat: For the first time since buying the cable network in May, NBC will repurpose a couple of Sci Fi series on the broadcast network.

On Oct. 30, NBC will run two episodes of Sci Fi Channel’s prank show, Scare Tactics, hosted by Stephen Baldwin, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Freshman reality series Ghost Hunters, about two plumbers who moonlight as ghost hunters, will follow at 9 p.m. ET.

This is the first time that NBC will repeat Sci Fi series. It acquired Universal’s entertainment assets last may, which include Sci Fi Channel and its sister networks USA and Trio. Two summers ago, after buying Bravo, NBC repeated episodes of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, giving the makeover show valuable exposure and promotion.

"We're hoping to bring a broader audience to these Sci Fi hits. This is also great example of the NBC Universal cross-network cooperation." said Jeff Gaspin, President, NBC Universal Cable Entertainment & Cross-Network Strategy.

On Sci Fi, the shows regularly air on Wednesday night as part of a new reality block that launched Oct. 6.

