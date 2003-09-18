NBC Slates First One-Minute Movie
NBC will unveil its new one-minute movies during its biggest launch night of
the year, next Thursday (Sept. 25), during a super-sized season premiere of
Will & Grace.
The first movie to debut will be The Pussycat Dolls, featuring Carmen
Electra. The mini-movie was written by Joe Voci and Steven Antin, with Antin
directing.
The idea for the movies came to NBC via John Wells, executive producer of
The West Wing, ER and Third Watch, and Emmy
Award-winning director Paris Barclay of NYPD Blue.
