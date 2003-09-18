NBC Slates First One-Minute Movie

NBC will unveil its new one-minute movies during its biggest launch night of

the year, next Thursday (Sept. 25), during a super-sized season premiere of

Will & Grace.

The first movie to debut will be The Pussycat Dolls, featuring Carmen

Electra. The mini-movie was written by Joe Voci and Steven Antin, with Antin

directing.

The idea for the movies came to NBC via John Wells, executive producer of

The West Wing, ER and Third Watch, and Emmy

Award-winning director Paris Barclay of NYPD Blue.