NBC slam dunks Wednesday

NBC's coverage of the fourth and final game of the National Basketball

Association's Championship Series gave the network a clean sweep in the key

ratings categories Wednesday night, according to Nielsen Media Research's fast

national report: households, total viewers, and adults 18-through-34,

18-through-49 and 25-through-54.

Fox was a respectable second across those same categories with its original

summer show American Idol: Search for a Superstar.

From 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET, the game and the Fox show tied among adults

18-through-49, while Idol won the 18-through-34 battle. The game

attracted more 25-to-54-year-olds.

Similar story in the 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot, although NBC's game edged Fox

in adults 18-through-49 by two-tenths of a rating point.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., though, the game had little competition, more than

doubling the household and key demo ratings for the ABC News special Boston

24/7 and CBS's repeat airing of a Joan of Arc miniseries.

ABC's best story for the night was finishing second among adults

18-through-49 and 25-through-54 in the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour with repeats of

My Wife & Kids and According to Jim.

For the night, household: NBC, 8.3 rating/14 share; Fox, 5.2/9; CBS, 5.1/9;

ABC, 4.4/8.

Adults 18-through-49: NBC, 5.3/15; Fox, 3.9/12; ABC, 2.4/7; CBS, 1.8/5.

Adults 18-through-34: NBC, 5.3/17; Fox, 4.5/15; ABC, 2.1/7; CBS, 1.1/4.

Adults 25-through-54: NBC, 5.5/15; Fox, 3.5/10; ABC, 2.8/8; CBS,

2.2/6.