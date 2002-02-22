NBC skates over competition

NBC killed the competition this week with Olympic Games action that peaked

Thursday night at a 32.5 Nielsen Media Research rating and 53 share when figure

skater Sarah Hughes skated near-flawlessly to capture a gold medal.

NBC's entire Thursday-night Olympic telecast averaged a 26.8/41, beating the

combined competition on CBS, ABC and Fox by 76 percent.

It was NBC's best Thursday-night performance since the Seinfeld finale

in May 1998.

For the first 14 nights of Olympic coverage, the network averaged a 19.3/31,

up 18 percent from the 14-night ratings average for CBS at Nagano, Japan, four

years ago.

Through 14 days, 179 million viewers in 83 percent of U.S. TV households have

tuned in to some portion of the Games.