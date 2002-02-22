NBC skates over competition
NBC killed the competition this week with Olympic Games action that peaked
Thursday night at a 32.5 Nielsen Media Research rating and 53 share when figure
skater Sarah Hughes skated near-flawlessly to capture a gold medal.
NBC's entire Thursday-night Olympic telecast averaged a 26.8/41, beating the
combined competition on CBS, ABC and Fox by 76 percent.
It was NBC's best Thursday-night performance since the Seinfeld finale
in May 1998.
For the first 14 nights of Olympic coverage, the network averaged a 19.3/31,
up 18 percent from the 14-night ratings average for CBS at Nagano, Japan, four
years ago.
Through 14 days, 179 million viewers in 83 percent of U.S. TV households have
tuned in to some portion of the Games.
