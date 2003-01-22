NBC signs with Teletrax
NBC wants to keep better track of its news footage in an age of easy digital
duplication.
NBC News Channel, the network's affiliate news feed, has signed a long-term
deal with Teletrax to brand its content with a security watermark.
The mark will allow the network to monitor the use of its footage both for
copy protection and proof of performance.
NBC will use it to monitor use at 100 stations in 85 markets, as well as use
of its video in Europe.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.