NBC signs with Teletrax

NBC wants to keep better track of its news footage in an age of easy digital

duplication.

NBC News Channel, the network's affiliate news feed, has signed a long-term

deal with Teletrax to brand its content with a security watermark.

The mark will allow the network to monitor the use of its footage both for

copy protection and proof of performance.

NBC will use it to monitor use at 100 stations in 85 markets, as well as use

of its video in Europe.