NBC shuttering NBCi portal

Internet good, portal business bad: NBC became the latest media company in

recent months to deliver that message to investors Monday, when it said it was

essentially abandoning its money-losing Internet-portal business for a more

targeted approach to the Web.

In the process, NBC said it was buying the 61.4 percent of portal NBCi it

doesn't already own for $2.19 per share, or roughly $85 million. When NBCi went

public about a year-and-a-half ago, the stock opened at $88 per share, peaking

at $100.17 Jan. 27, 2000.

Parts of NBCi will be folded into NBC, namely NBC.com, which will be overseen by NBC West Coast

head Scott Sassa. The remaining parts will be sold off or shut down.

Executives said NBCi's 300-person work force -- already down from its peak of

800 -- will be reduced 'dramatically.'

They blamed the soft ad economy for the portal's demise. Dot-com advertising

is practically nonexistent, and traditional advertisers never bought ads in

significant numbers, executives said.