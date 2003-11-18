NBC Shuffles Timberlake, Twain Specials

NBC has rescheduled its special on pop superstar Justin Timberlake for Friday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. The show, Justin Timberlake Down Home in Memphis, originally was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 9 p.m., but was replaced by another special featuring Shania Twain.

The Twain show was moved from Wednesday, Nov. 26, at 9 p.m., away from the finale of ABC’s The Bachelor. That night, NBC will air a repeat of Law & Order.