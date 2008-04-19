NBC Shuffles Station Execs

NBC realigned the team overseeing its 10 owned stations. Frank Comerford was promoted to president of platform development and commercial operations; Larry Wert was named president, Central and Western region; and Tom O'Brien was named president and general manager of WNBC New York.

All three will continue to report to NBC Local Media President John Wallace. The promotions are effective immediately.

"Over the last eight months, we've acquired LX.TV and Skycastle Entertainment, boosted our out-of-home offerings and invested heavily in our digital expansion," Wallace said. "Our new business model requires a new structure."

In his new role, Comerford, who had been president and general manager of WNBC since 2002, oversees all NBC Local Media sales efforts, including all of the group's stations, out-of-home sales and digital-media sales.

Wert, general manager at WMAQ Chicago, now oversees five NBC-owned stations in the Central and Western regions, made up of stations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Chicago. O'Brien, formerly president and general manager at KXAS Dallas, moves over to WNBC, where he'll oversee all aspects of the flagship television station.