NBC Shuffles the Decks

NBC continues to shuffle its executive deck, today announcing the shift of Vivi Zigler from executive vice president of current programs to the newly-created role of executive vice president of digital entertainment and new media.

Replacing Zigler, Erin Gough Wehrenberg moves up from senior vice president of current programs to head up the current department.She will now report directly to entertainment president Kevin Reilly.

Zigler, who now reports to president of cable entertainment, digital content and cross network strategy Jeff Gaspin, will head up the NBC.com digital effort involving primetime, late night and daytime programming.

Stephen Andrade will continue in his role as vice president of interactive development and business affairs and will now report to Zigler.