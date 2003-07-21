NBC to show abridged Queer Eye
NBC plans to reair a condensed version of sister cable network Bravo's makeover
show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.
NBC will replay a 30-minute version of the hour-long reality show, which
features five gay lifestyle experts helping to polish up a straight guy, July
24 after Will & Grace.
In its Bravo debut July 15, Queer Eye grabbed a strong 1.6
rating.
