Trending

NBC to show abridged Queer Eye

By

NBC plans to reair a condensed version of sister cable network Bravo's makeover
show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

NBC will replay a 30-minute version of the hour-long reality show, which
features five gay lifestyle experts helping to polish up a straight guy, July
24 after Will & Grace.

In its Bravo debut July 15, Queer Eye grabbed a strong 1.6
rating.