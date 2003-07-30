NBC shops for more revenues

Lynne Koplitz and Kerry McNally will co-host Shop & Style, a one-hour live shopping program to be tested on four NBC owned-and-operated stations.

The show is part talker, part soft-sell home shopping. If it works, NBC and ShopNBC hope the concept will provide a new revenue stream for NBC stations, as well as a new syndicated show for NBC Enterprises.

Shop & Style premieres Monday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. on the NBC O&Os in New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco and at 10 a.m. in Chicago.

Koplitz comes to Shop & Style from comedy cooking show How to Boil Water on Food Network, while McNally is a comedian and fill-in anchor on WFLA-TV Tampa, Fla.

Diane Masciale, senior broadcast producer of Dateline NBC, will executive-produce Shop & Style.