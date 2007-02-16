NBC Shifts Schedule Again

NBC is going to all dramas on Wednesdays and all unscripted on Sundays after announcing a schedule shift on Friday.

Deal or No Deal will move from Wednesday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m., pushing The Apprentice back an hour from 9 to 10.

Crossing Jordan goes the other way, moving from Sundays at 10 p.m. to Wednesdays at 9 p.m., where it will air in between Friday Night Lights and Medium.

The network earlier this week said it is pulling Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip off a week early and introducing rookie drama The Black Donnellys on Monday, February 26 at 10.