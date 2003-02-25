NBC shelves Tuesday lineup

NBC has quietly shelved its Tuesday-night 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. programming and

will replace it with specials from now through most of May sweeps, sources said.

The network started the season with veteran sitcom Just Shoot

Me and rookie The In-Laws in the hour, but both have disappeared from

the schedule and are not returning anytime in the near future.

In the meantime, NBC has been having better success with shows such as The

Most Outrageous Game Show Moments and extra episodes of Fear

Factor in the slot.

On Tuesday, March 4, Let's Make a Deal hosted by Access

Hollywood's Billy Bush, will premiere there and run for five weeks.

NBC is also deciding whether new comedy A.U.S.A. will remain on the

air, sources said, after a mediocre ratings performance for the Scott

Foley-starrer in its first three outings.

One possible replacement: Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Watching Ellie, which

filled in on NBC's schedule last year around this time, as well.

As for Kingpin, which NBC aired Sundays and Tuesdays throughout

February sweeps, the show may be back next year for a run as a limited series.

From the time NBC scheduled the show, NBC planned to see how it performed and

then possibly bring back 13 episodes or fewer in the next season.

The network decided against a full 22-episode series order due to the

cost to produce Kingpin.

Meanwhile, reality show Dog Eat Dog, which had been scheduled to

premiere this March on Tuesdays, likely has been bumped until summer, sources

said.