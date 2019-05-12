NBC Shares 2019-2020 Schedule

NBC has shared its plans for the 2019-2020 season. The Voice will air on Mondays, with Bluff City Law, starring Jimmy Smits, at 10 p.m.

Bluff City Law is about a famous Memphis family known for taking on injustice, and the tumultuous relationship between a father and daughter.

Tuesdays will have The Voice and This Is Us at 9 p.m., followed by New Amsterdam.

NBC renewed This Is Us for three seasons.

Wednesdays are the Chicago dramas, Med, Fire and P.D.

Thursdays are comedy: Superstore, new comedy Perfect Harmony, about finding inspiration in strange places and starring Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp, The Good Place and new comedy Sunnyside, starring Kal Penn and produced by Michael Schur. Law & Order: SVU is on at 10.

Fridays are The Blacklist and two hours of Dateline.

Sunnyside is about a disgraced New York City Councilman turned champion for a diverse group of hopefuls who dream of becoming American citizens.

Sundays feature Sunday Night Football, with 19 games.

“We came into this season from the vantage point of extreme stability, but without any complacency,” said George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, co-chairmen, NBC Entertainment. “Our 52-week schedule takes into account the seismic shift in viewing habits, balancing short-term wins with long-term potential. Comedy is at the heart of the NBC brand, and we’ve picked up four new comedies that we think viewers will love for generations to come. Our new dramas will compel audiences to tune in week after week to our network while also delivering binge-worthy storylines, and our unparalleled alternative programs continue to delight audiences of all ages, providing enviable launch pads for many of our new shows.”

Over the holidays is season two of Making It with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman and Ellen DeGeneres’ Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, which is three one-hour specials.

The mid-season features America’s Got Talent: The Champions and Ellen’s Game of Games, comedies Will & Grace and Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the final season of Blindspot.

After football ends, Sundays will feature Little Big Shots, hosted by Melissa McCarthy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls.

The midseason will feature Council of Dads from executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer, centered on a loving father of four who calls on a few of his closest allies to step in as back-up dads following a personal health scare. Lincoln, based on the best-selling book

“The Bone Collector,” follows former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme (Russell Hornsby) and his new partner, Amelia Sachs (Arielle Kebbel), as they join forces to crack the city’s most confounding cases, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, starring Jane Levy as a whip-smart computer coder who, following an unusual event, starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through songs.

Joining the comedy lineup later this season is Indebted, starring Fran Drescher and Adam Pally as mother and son.

Family comedy The Kenan Show sees star Kenan Thompson striving to be a super dad to his two adorable girls while simultaneously balancing his job and a father-in-law who “helps” in the most inappropriate ways.

Decisions are yet to be made on Abby’s, A.P. Bio, The Enemy Within, The InBetween, The Titan Games and The Village.