NBC Orders Second Season of ‘Manifest’

NBC has renewed freshman drama Manifest. The series, about a mysterious flight where the world moves ahead five years during the few hours of the flight, is averaging a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.6 million viewers overall according to live plus seven day ratings from Nielsen.

Manifest debuted Sept. 24.

Jeff Rake writes and executive produces. David Frankel directed and executive produced the pilot. Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein also executive produce.

Related: NBC Orders Season Three of ‘Good Girls’

“In just its first season, Manifest has answered many questions about the mystery of Flight 828 and, smartly, asks many more,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming, NBC Entertainment. “Congratulations to Jeff Rake, our producers, cast and crew who have created an incredibly addictive series with compelling characters and complex relationships.”

NBC said the show goes from 6.1 million viewers live plus same day to 12.6 million live plus seven day.

Manifest is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions.