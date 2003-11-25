NBC Sets Second Mini-Movie

NBC is rolling out the second of its one-minute mini-movies starting with part one on Tuesday, Dec. 9. The movie, Prodigy Bully from writer/director Hank Perlman, will air in four parts, with segments running on Thursday, Dec. 11, Tuesday, Dec. 16 and Thursday, Dec. 18.

Perlman is the creator of ESPN’s "This is SportsCenter" campaign. Prodigy Bully, starring Josh Flitter, follows up NBC’s first mini-movie effort, The Pussycat Dolls, starring Carmen Electra and Ian Somerhalder.