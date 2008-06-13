NBC Sets Russert Tribute
By B&C Staff
NBC will air a special edition of Meet the Press Sunday anchored by Tom Brokaw and “dedicated to the extraordinary life of Tim Russert,” the network announced.
Meet the Press airs at 9 a.m. (EST) in most markets except Washington, D.C., and New York, where it airs at 10:30 a.m.
