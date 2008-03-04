NBC Sets Pre-Olympic Games Summer Debuts

The May 12 return of American Gladiatorsand the June 24 return of America’s Got Talent will bookend NBC’s major summer debuts leading up to the Summer Olympic Games in Beijing.

In announcing the dates of many of its summer premieres, the network also said Last Comic Standingwill come back May 22, horror anthology Fear Itselfis slated for a May 29 debut and Nashville Starwill move over from cable to NBC for good June 9.

Following is a brief look at NBC’s summer premieres and each series’ regular times:

• May 12: American Gladiators (8 p.m.)

• May 22: Last Comic Standing (8:30 p.m.)

• May 29: Fear Itself (10 p.m.)

• June 9: NashvilleStar (9:30 p.m.)

• June 11: Celebrity Circus (9 p.m.)

• June 24: America’s Got Talent (9 p.m.)

• June 25: The Baby Borrowers(8 p.m.)