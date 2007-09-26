NBC Sets Oct. 24 Premiere for Phenomenon
By Ben Grossman
NBC set Wednesday, Oct. 24, as the premiere date for Phenomenon, a previously-announced alternative series in which Criss Angel and Uri Geller will try to find “the next great mentalist.”
The series of hour-long episodes will air for five Wednesdays at 8 p.m. (EST), including a two-hour live episode on Halloween night.
Deal or No Deal currently airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m.
The show is executive-produced by Suzy Lamb (Grease: You're The One That I Want), Michael Agbabian (Last Comic Standing) and Dwight Smith (Last Comic Standing).
It is from Granada America, Keshet Broadcasting and Kuperman Productions in association with SevenOne International, which controls the format worldwide.
NBC’s alternative department also announced an eight-episode midseason series, My Dad Is Better Than Your Dad, a competition series from Mark Burnett Productions and Reveille (the company founded by NBC Universal co-chair Ben Silverman).
