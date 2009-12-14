NBC Sets Midseason Schedule
By Alex Weprin
NBC has set its midseason schedule, slating its major returns
and new series premieres for after the Winter Olympics to take advantage of the
sporting event's massive marketing platform.
The Jerry Seinfeld produced reality show The Marriage Ref
will debut March 14, and will run Sundays at 8 p.m., leading into new episodes
of The Celebrity Apprentice at 9.
Dramedy Parenthood will premiere Monday March 1 at 9 p.m., following
new episodes of Chuck at 8.
Returning series Chuck and The Biggest Loser will debut
before the Olympics, with Chuck bowing Jan. 11 and The Biggest Loser Jan. 5.
NBC's midseason schedule is below:
MONDAYS
8-9 p.m. -- "Chuck" (begins January 11; two back-to-back
season premiere episodes on January 10 from 9-11 p.m.)
9-10 p.m. -- "Parenthood" (premieres March 1)
10-11 p.m. -"The Jay Leno Show"
TUESDAYS
8-10 p.m. - "The Biggest Loser" (new season premieres on
January 5)
10-11 p.m. - "The Jay Leno Show"
WEDNESDAYS
8-9 p.m. - "Mercy"
9-10 p.m. - "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
10-11 p.m. - "The Jay Leno Show"
THURSDAYS
8-8:30 p.m. - "Community"
8:30-9 p.m. - "Parks and Recreation"
9-9:30 p.m. - "The
Office"
9:30-10 p.m. - "30 Rock"
10-11 p.m. - "The Jay Leno Show"
FRIDAYS
8-9 p.m. -- "Law & Order"
9-10 p.m. -- "Dateline NBC"
10-11 p.m. - "The Jay Leno Show"
SATURDAYS
8-11 p.m. -- Encore Dramas
SUNDAYS
7-9 p.m. -- "Dateline NBC" (through March 7, then moves
to 7-8 p.m. beginning March 14)
8-9 p.m. - "The Marriage Ref" (debuts March 14)
9-11 p.m. -- "The Celebrity Apprentice" (premieres Sunday,
March 14)
