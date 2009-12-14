NBC Sets Midseason Schedule

NBC has set its midseason schedule, slating its major returns

and new series premieres for after the Winter Olympics to take advantage of the

sporting event's massive marketing platform.

The Jerry Seinfeld produced reality show The Marriage Ref

will debut March 14, and will run Sundays at 8 p.m., leading into new episodes

of The Celebrity Apprentice at 9.

Dramedy Parenthood will premiere Monday March 1 at 9 p.m., following

new episodes of Chuck at 8.

Returning series Chuck and The Biggest Loser will debut

before the Olympics, with Chuck bowing Jan. 11 and The Biggest Loser Jan. 5.

NBC's midseason schedule is below:

MONDAYS

8-9 p.m. -- "Chuck" (begins January 11; two back-to-back

season premiere episodes on January 10 from 9-11 p.m.)

9-10 p.m. -- "Parenthood" (premieres March 1)

10-11 p.m. -"The Jay Leno Show"

TUESDAYS

8-10 p.m. - "The Biggest Loser" (new season premieres on

January 5)

10-11 p.m. - "The Jay Leno Show"

WEDNESDAYS

8-9 p.m. - "Mercy"

9-10 p.m. - "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

10-11 p.m. - "The Jay Leno Show"

THURSDAYS

8-8:30 p.m. - "Community"

8:30-9 p.m. - "Parks and Recreation"

9-9:30 p.m. - "The

Office"

9:30-10 p.m. - "30 Rock"

10-11 p.m. - "The Jay Leno Show"

FRIDAYS

8-9 p.m. -- "Law & Order"

9-10 p.m. -- "Dateline NBC"

10-11 p.m. - "The Jay Leno Show"

SATURDAYS

8-11 p.m. -- Encore Dramas

SUNDAYS

7-9 p.m. -- "Dateline NBC" (through March 7, then moves

to 7-8 p.m. beginning March 14)

8-9 p.m. - "The Marriage Ref" (debuts March 14)

9-11 p.m. -- "The Celebrity Apprentice" (premieres Sunday,

March 14)