NBC Sets Lipstick Jungle Debut
By Ben Grossman
NBC will give midseason rookie Lipstick Jungle some prime Thursday-night real estate when it debuts Feb. 7 in ER's 10 p.m. spot.
ER will air originals through January before giving way. It remains to be seen whether or not this is the last season of the veteran medical drama.
The new show, from Universal Media Studios, is based on a best-seller by Candace Bushnell and stars Brooke Shields, Kim Raver and Lindsay Price.
