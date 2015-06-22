NBC Sets Fall Premieres, ‘Best Time Ever’ to Debut After ‘AGT’ Finale

NBC became the latest network to unveil its fall premiere dates for the upcoming season on Monday.

As per usual, NBC will kick off its season with the opening game of the NFL season on Sept. 10 – the defending champion New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers – followed by the premiere of Sunday Night Football on Sept. 13.

The following Tuesday (Sept. 15), Neil Patrick Harris’ live variety series Best Time Ever will debut after the season finale of America’s Got Talent. The show, based on the U.K. show Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, will air until Oct. 13, when Chicago Fire returns for its fourth season.

Many of NBC’s shows will make their premieres during “Premiere Week” beginning with The Voice and new drama Blindspot on Sept. 21. Heroes Reborn andThe Player will make their debuts on Sept. 24, along with The Blacklist.

Undateable will kick off its all-live season on Oct. 9 with an hour-long episode; the following week, new comedy People Are Talking will premiere. Chicago Med, the third Chicago series from Dick Wolf, will premiere Nov. 10 at 10 p.m., before moving to its regular 9 p.m. time slot the following week. Chicago Med is taking the place of Heartbreaker (which was pushed to midseason to accommodate Melissa George’s pregnancy).

Thursday, Sept. 10

8:30-11:30 — SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (Pittsburgh at New England)

Tuesday, Sept. 15

10-11 — BEST TIME EVER WITH NEIL PATRICK HARRIS

Monday, Sept. 21

8-10 — THE VOICE 10-11 — BLINDSPOT

Wednesday, Sept. 23

8-9 — THE MYSTERIES OF LAURA 9-11 — LAW & ORDER: SVU

Thursday, Sept. 24

8-9 — HEROES REBORN

9-10 — THE BLACKLIST

10-11 — THE PLAYER

Wednesday, Sept. 30

10-11 — CHICAGO P.D.

Friday, Oct. 9

8-9 — UNDATEABLE

Tuesday, Oct. 13

10-11 — CHICAGO FIRE

Friday, Oct. 16

8:30-9 — PEOPLE ARE TALKING

Friday, Oct 30

9-10 — GRIMM

Tuesday, Nov. 10

10-11 — CHICAGO MED