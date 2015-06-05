NBC Pushes ‘Heartbreaker’ to Midseason Due to Star’s Pregnancy

NBC is delaying the premiere of one of its rookie dramas, Heartbreaker, until midseason to accommodate star Melissa George’s pregnancy.

Heartbreaker, which was originally scheduled to air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. this fall, will be replaced on the schedule with Chicago Med, the third iteration of Dick Wolf’s Chicago franchise.

Heartbreaker’s premiere date will be announced later.

Earlier this week, ABC delayed Of Kings and Prophets due to casting changes, with Quantico taking its place on Sundays.