NBC Sets Election Plans With Affiliates

NBC has ironed out its plans for Election Night coverage at

the national and local levels, and has tweaked its model to give affiliates a

better opportunity to report on local elections. Partner stations get a

one-minute news window coming out of the first commercial pod in each half-hour

-- typically around 10 minutes into each half-hour -- a new development with

which most seem pleased.

"We have altered our usual cutaway format to get your

headlines on the air earlier each half-hour," said NBC in a memo to affiliates,

stressing that the affiliates use the air time for their own coverage of

"important local and state races."

The stations also get six minutes for their reporting and

commercials at 0:24 and 0:54 in each hour. The network said it was a prime

opportunity for the stations "to associate your anchors and reporters with

Brian Williams and the NBC News political coverage team."

Williams will also appear in the 10:54 ET cutaway to provide

a boost to stations' late local news, which NBC said was based on affiliates'

requests after the 2010 elections.

NBC's election special will run 7 p.m. ET Nov. 6 until

at least 3 a.m.