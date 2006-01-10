NBC To Set Olympic Record

NBC Universal said Tuesday it will air a record 416 hours of the Torino, Italy, Winter Olympics over six networks this February, up from the 375.5 combined hours it aired of the last Winter Games from Salt Lake City.

With Olympic programming being carried on NBC, USA, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC HD and Universal HD from Feb. 10-26, NBC U will average 24.5 hours of Olympic programming each day.

One of the more interesting aspects of NBC U’s coverage is an online partnership between NBCOlympics.com and ESPN.com. As part of the arrangement, the NBC Olympic Web site will provide Olympic content for ESPN.com, including a daily two-minute highlight package voiced by NBC U host Bob Costas that will appear in the ESPN motion-video section of ESPN.com. NBC U says the package will include promotion of NBC’s prime time coverage.

The arrangement stands to provide increased traffic to NBCOlympics.com, while giving ESPN access to NBC’s substantial online coverage of the Torino Games.