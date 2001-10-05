NBC series gets serious about HD

NBC's Trial and Error and Fox's Titus are gearing up for the

digital revolution as high-definition video replaces 35-millimeter film for

multicamera television production.

The two series are now being shot with Sony Electronics Corp. 'HDWF-900'

high-definition cameras and Fujinon HD lenses supplied by Burbank, Calif.-based

rental house Plus8Video.

Plus8Video also supplies a modified version of Fujinon's 'HA20x7.5' lenses to

the producers of Titus in a package it calls 'cine

smart.'