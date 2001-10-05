NBC series gets serious about HD
NBC's Trial and Error and Fox's Titus are gearing up for the
digital revolution as high-definition video replaces 35-millimeter film for
multicamera television production.
The two series are now being shot with Sony Electronics Corp. 'HDWF-900'
high-definition cameras and Fujinon HD lenses supplied by Burbank, Calif.-based
rental house Plus8Video.
Plus8Video also supplies a modified version of Fujinon's 'HA20x7.5' lenses to
the producers of Titus in a package it calls 'cine
smart.'
