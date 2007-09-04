NBC Sells Shows on Amazon Unbox

On the heels of its decision not to renew its contract with Apple's iTunes, NBC started offering its series on Amazon's Unbox digital-video-download service.

NBC Universal content available for purchase will include network series like NBC’s The Office and Heroes and cable shows like Sci Fi Channel's Battlestar Galactica.

To market its four new series -- Chuck, Bionic Woman, Journeyman and Life-- NBC will offer the pilots free-of-charge on Unbox.

Otherwise, new episodes will be posted the day after they run on TV. Most episodes go for $1.99. Unbox will also sell full seasons at a 30% discount.

Several other networks -- including CBS, Fox, TNT and the Viacom cable networks -- already sell shows on Unbox.