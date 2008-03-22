NBC Selling Miami, Hartford Stations

NBC Universal is shopping WTVJ Miami and WVIT Hartford, Conn., as the NBC Local Media Division seeks to focus on top 10 markets and its growing stable of digital assets, which include new acquisitions like Skycastle Entertainment and LX TV.

Miami is the nation's 16th largest market; Hartford is the 28th. NBCU will hold onto its WSCV Telemundo outlet in Miami. NBCU also said it intended to keep KNSD San Diego, in the No. 27 DMA.