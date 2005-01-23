NBC Sees Sitcom Resurgence

NBC Entertainment president Kevin Reilly told critics Friday that the network has ordered most of its drama pilots, in addition to several comedies, adding, "The cycle is ready to turn on comedy."

The cycle at the moment is a combination of reality and crime/forensic drama, much of it either from Jerry Bruckheimer on CBS or Dick Wolf on NBC.

Reilly specifically drew attention to NBC's March 22 debut of The Office, an Americanized version of the BBC hit, promising the network had not "Coupling-ized" it. Coupling, another BBC show NBC "Americanized" was touted as its replacement to Friends. It tanked on the network last year.