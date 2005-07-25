NBC Seeks Some 'Redemption'

NBC is looking to the silver screen for some behind-the-camera talent as it looks to reverse its fortunes.

Three-time Oscar nominee Frank Darabont, who wrote the screenplays and directed films of Stephen King's The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile, has signed a deal to create one drama series and produce another for the network, his first projects for television.

Paul Haggis (who wrote the screenplays for Million Dollar Baby and Crash) will write, direct and executive produce The Black Donnellys, a mid-season organized-crime drama about four Irish brothers in New York's Hell's Kitchen.

Haggis returns to television having won two Emmys on Thirtysomething, one for producing and the other for writing.

The Black Donnellys is from NBC Universal Television Studio and Blackfriars Bridge Productions.