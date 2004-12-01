NBC Seeks Midseason Boost

NBC Wednesday announced the premiere dates for several midseason series.

Medium, a supernatural drama, will debut Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. Patricia Arquette, known for film roles in Flirting with Disaster and Stigmata, stars as a mother who uses her visions and dreams to solve crimes.

The off-beat comedy Committed premieres the next evening, Jan. 4, at 9:30. The series revolves around a neurotic New York record-store clerk and his relationship with an easy-going woman, who happens to have a clown living in her closet.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search hits the beach Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. In this reality offering from executive producer Gavin Polone, a dozen models compete for a chance to appear in the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue and a modeling contract.

In February, reality wiz Mark Burnett will finally put boxing series The Contender in the ring. (Burnett's Contender Partners production company spent the summer in a legal scrap with the producers of Fox's all-too-similar boxing reality show The Next Great Champ.) The Contender will premiere with a 90-minute special on Feb. 12 at 9:30 p.m. Starting March 1, subsequent shows will air in its regular Tuesday 8 p.m. slot.