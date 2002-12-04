NBC to seek funniest comic
NBC begins its multicity search to find the funniest person in America Dec. 15, starting in Chicago and ending up in Los Angeles Jan. 23.
Winners of the search -- which will also extend to St. Louis, Atlanta, Houston,
San Francisco and New York -- will appear on the network's new reality show,
The Last Comic Standing: The Search for the Funniest Person in America,
hosted by Jay Mohr.
Mohr also helped to create the show, and he will executive-produce with Peter Engel
and Barry Katz.
Rob Fox will co-executive-produce and Brittany Levin, director of creative
affairs for Peter Engel Productions, came up wth the idea.
NBC has made an eight-episode commitment to Last Comic Standing, which will
air in the spring or summer of 2003.
