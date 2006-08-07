NBC Scores With NFL

NBC won Sunday night with its return to the NFL after 3,113 days away.

The network averaged a 3.4 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo on the strength of the Hall of Fame game between Oakland and Philadelphia, the first pre-season game of the year and NBC's first game since the Jan. 25, 1998 Super Bowl. NBC also got good numbers from Dateline (2.6/9) at 8-9, which also roundly beat the competition. NBC won every half-hour on the way to its nightly win in households as well as the demo.

CBS was second on the night in the demo with a 2.2/7. led by a repeat of Without a Trace at 10 p.m. Its new installment of Big Brother and a new 60 minutes didn't make much noise.

ABC and Fox tied for third with a 2.0/6. Fox's highest-rated show was a repeat of Family Guy at a 2.6/7. ABC's top show was a repeat of Grey's Anatomy at a 2.5/7 at 10 p.m.

Desperate Housewives continues to deliver less-than-stellar ratings in repeats, averaging a 1.9/5 for fourth place at 9-10.

The WB limped toward its final rest with a .4/1.

