NBC scores with Daytona, Wimbledon

The Daytona 400 and Wimbledon tennis gave NBC a banner ratings weekend.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s dramatic victory at Daytona on Saturday night scored a NASCAR prime time ratings record for NBC.

The race, featuring Earnhardt competing on the track where his father died earlier this year, drew a 5.8 rating, 11 share, a 41% jump from the 4.1/9 it scored last year.

NBC's Wimbledon coverage peaked between 9 and 11 a.m. with the women's final match between Venus Williams and Justine Henin drawing a 6.3, compared to last year's 4.4 for the final match between Williams and Lindsey Davenport. Sunday's coverage - including the protracted, rain-delayed men's semi-final match between Goran Ivanisevic and Tim Henman - averaged a 4.0/9. The start of the Ivanisevic-Henman match drew a 3.0/9 on Friday afternoon, with the rain-interrupted continuation on Saturday hitting a 3.5/9. - Richard Tedesco