NBC schedules Just Shoot Me

As promised, NBC is bringing back sitcom Just Shoot Me on Tuesday

nights starting April 22.

The show will relaunch with two back-to-back episodes from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.,

then continue for the next four weeks.

The show's season finale -- and if the show's ratings don't improve from its

performance earlier this year, the series finale -- will air May 20 at 9:30

p.m., after Frasier.

NBC is also bringing back Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Watching Ellie on

Tuesday nights starting April 15 and running for the next five weeks.

The show will air at 9:30 p.m., following Frasier.