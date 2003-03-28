NBC schedules Just Shoot Me
As promised, NBC is bringing back sitcom Just Shoot Me on Tuesday
nights starting April 22.
The show will relaunch with two back-to-back episodes from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.,
then continue for the next four weeks.
The show's season finale -- and if the show's ratings don't improve from its
performance earlier this year, the series finale -- will air May 20 at 9:30
p.m., after Frasier.
NBC is also bringing back Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Watching Ellie on
Tuesday nights starting April 15 and running for the next five weeks.
The show will air at 9:30 p.m., following Frasier.
