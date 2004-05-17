NBC Schedule Shapes Up

With NBC's schedule unveiling to advertisers scheduled for Monday afternoon, the network's fall schedule is expected to look something like this, according to insiders.

None of last year's freshman comedies are expected to come back. NBC has picked up new comedies Crazy for You and The Men's Room for fall, with The Office, Nevermind Nirvana and My 11:30 all on tap for mid-season.

On Monday nights, Fear Factor is expected to remain at 8 p.m., followed by Las Vegas at 9, with new drama Hawaii likely to follow at 10.

While Tuesday nights could end up being another reality wheel for NBC, with either Average Joe or Mark Burnett's unscripted series, The Contender, moving there, insiders also said animated CGI-show, Father of the Pride could kick off the night, followed by Crazy for You, Scrubs, and The Men's Room. Law & Order:SVU remains at 10 p.m.

Wednesday night is expected to kick off with the Heather Locklear/Blair Underwood-starrer LAX, with West Wing and Law & Order staying in place at 9 and 10, respectively.

Warner Bros.' Friends spin-off, Joey, will pick up where Friends left off on Thursday at 8 p.m., followed by Will & Grace, The Apprentice and ER. Dateline is expected to return to a one-hour edition on Friday nights, followed by Paramount's drama Medical Investigations (formerly Medical Mystery) and Third Watch.

Saturday nights will still be a movie (or repurposing night, depending on the whims of NBC's scheduling department) and on Sunday the lineup of Dateline, American Dreams, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Crossing Jordan is expected to remain intact.

For midseason, NBC has placed series orders for Law & Order: Trial by Jury and Pariah's Revelations, an eight-episode limited series.

