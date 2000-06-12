NBC saves the music with VH1

VH1 and NBC's Today are teaming up for an on-air musical-instrument drive during the week of June 12-16. VH1 Save the Music Today! will ask people to bring musical instruments to the Today show's studio at Rockefeller Center for collection each weekday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Celebrity guests will help collect instruments, and the drive will culminate with a performance by rock group Bon Jovi on Friday. Nearly 300 Borders Books and Music stores will serve as nationwide drop-off sites.

Since the campaign started in April 1997, 350 school music programs have been started in 30 cities, and $6 million worth of instruments have been donated to more than 120,000 kids.