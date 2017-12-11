NBC’s ‘The Voice’: What’s Been Moving Viewers This Season

The latest season of NBC’s megahit The Voice kicked off in September with returning coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, plus new additions Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson. Thirteen seasons in and fans are still riveted by the singing competition.

With the competition heating up during live eliminations, B&C partnered with Canvs, the emotion measurement company, to see what exactly is driving all the excitement and emotion this fall. Also below: which brands are holding viewer attention, courtesy of iSpot.tv.

According to Canvs, there have been a whopping 441,295 Emotional Reactions (ERs) to the show so far this season with the Live Top 11 Eliminations episode on Nov. 28 garnering the most ERs for a single episode so far (125,174). Positive emotions dominate the conversation, with love accounting for over 40% of all ERs, followed by enjoy (9%) and beautiful (8.8%).



While a lot of the episode-specific discussion is about the contestants, there’s also a steady drumbeat of comments about the coaches, with Miley Cyrus consistently being one of the biggest drivers of conversation. In fact, the only topic mentioned more often than “Miley” has been “the voice.”

In terms of the singers, there was a lot of talk earlier in the season about Janice Freeman (who was on Team Miley), but she was voted off during the Live Top 11 Elimination — the same episode that prompted the highest volume of ERs. Of all the ERs that mentioned crying or sadness (often either in a sentimental response to a performance, or with the voting-off of a favorite contestant), Janice was the most-mentioned contestant. Simply put, a lot of viewers really loved her and were heartbroken to see her go.

According to iSpot, which has attention and conversion data from more than seven million smart TVs, when it comes to viewer attention to ads during The Voice, retail has a consistently strong showing. Among the brands with the most impressions, Best Buy and Kohl’s top the list for the best iSpot Attention Index, with their ads being 30-40% less likely to be interrupted than the average ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

With eight contestants and a couple of weeks still to go, you can bet viewers (and brands) will keep tuning in to see how this season wraps up.