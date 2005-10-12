NBC Rules With Law & Earl

NBC was the top broadcast network among 18-to-49-year-old viewers in Tuesday’s prime time, according to Nielsen fast national data.

Law & Order: SVU (the night’s top-rated show in the sought-after demo) and My Name is Earl helped NBC to an average 4.5 rating/12 share in prime time. SVU notched a 5.5/14 from 10-11 p.m., while Earl was right behind it at 5.4/13 from 9-9:30. Both shows won their time slots.

NBC’s The Office (3.7/9) could not sustain Earl’s momentum through 10 p.m. The comedy fell behind hour-long dramas ABC’s Commander in Chief and CBS’ The Amazing Race, both of which picked up viewers in the second (9:30-10 p.m.) Commander won the slot.

NBC’s weight-loss reality show, The Biggest Loser, finished at 3.6/10 from 8-9 p.m. CBS’ NCIS won that slot, notching a 3.9/11.

(Fast national data are time-period estimates. These results may change after indiviual program ratings are tallied.)

CBS was the second-place network on Tuesday. It averaged a 3.9/10 in prime with a lineup that included NCIS, Amazing Race (4.4/11) at 9 p.m., and Close to Home (3.3/9) at 10 p.m.

ABC took third, at 3.6/9 on the night. Its best performer was Commander in Chief (4.6/11), which finished about even compared to last week. (On Oct. 7, the presidential drama inaugurated one executive producer -- Steven Bochco -- and impeached another, Rod Lurie.) ABC also aired According to Jim (2.8/8) at 8 p.m.; Rodney 3.0/8); and Boston Legal (3.5/9) at 10.

Fox was in third with the first game of the American League Championship Series. The Angels beat the White Sox in Chicago. Fox averaged 3.1/8 during its prime time coverage.

The WB got steady results from its Tuesday lineup: Gilmore Girls (2.6/7) at 8, and Supernatural (2.3/5) at 9 were virtually unchanged from last week. The network averaged 2.4/6 on the night.

UPN finished in last placed with a repeat of America’s Next Top Model (1.4/4) and Sex, Love & Secrets (.7/2).